Pooja Baneerjee's DDLJ moment with this Kasautii actor

01 Jul 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows on television and is doing exceptionally well when it comes to TRP ratings. The track of the show has become even more interesting with the entry of Mr. Bajaj, and the story is keeping the audiences glued to their TV screens.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

The entire team has flown off to Switzerland to shoot for the upcoming episodes. They seem to be working hard and having a good time as well. Well, there is no doubt that the entire cast gets along like a house on fire.

Recently, Pooja Banerjee posted a video along with her on-screen husband Sahil Anand and tried to recreate a scene from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Check out the post here.

