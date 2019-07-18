News

Pooja Banerjee and Aakriti Sharna come together for ‘THIS’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jul 2019 03:32 PM

MUMBAI: The Lion King has been one of the most awaited movies by the audience, especially because Shah Rukh Khan has lent his voice for it.

Celebrities attended the special screening of the movie in Mumbai, and television personalities such as Jay Bhanushali, Ridhi Dogra, Aakriti Sharma, Pooja Banerjee, Sanaya Irani, and Mohit Sehgal and Bollywood personalities such as Jim Sarabh and Sunidhi Chauhan were in attendance.

Aakriti is one of the most loved television personalities, and Pooja is wooing the hearts of the masses with her character of Nivedita in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The two happened to meet each other at the premier of Lion King, and Pooja loved spending time with the child artist. In fact, she even took to social media to post a picture with Aakriti and mentioned that it was lovely meeting her.

Show your love for Pooja and Aakriti in the comments section below!

Tags > Pooja Banerjee, Aakriti Sharna, Shah Rukh Khan, The Lion King, Jay Bhanushali, Ridhi Dogra, Aakriti Sharma, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Jim Sarabh, Sunidhi Chauhan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep

past seven days