Pooja Banerjee and Aakriti Sharna come together for ‘THIS’

MUMBAI: The Lion King has been one of the most awaited movies by the audience, especially because Shah Rukh Khan has lent his voice for it.

Celebrities attended the special screening of the movie in Mumbai, and television personalities such as Jay Bhanushali, Ridhi Dogra, Aakriti Sharma, Pooja Banerjee, Sanaya Irani, and Mohit Sehgal and Bollywood personalities such as Jim Sarabh and Sunidhi Chauhan were in attendance.

Aakriti is one of the most loved television personalities, and Pooja is wooing the hearts of the masses with her character of Nivedita in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The two happened to meet each other at the premier of Lion King, and Pooja loved spending time with the child artist. In fact, she even took to social media to post a picture with Aakriti and mentioned that it was lovely meeting her.

