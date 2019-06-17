Pooja Banerjee to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

MUWe are back with another celebrity name who might be seen in the upcoming season of Colors’ adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.



TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Yeh Hai Mohabbatien actor Karan Patel, the gorgeous Karishma Tanna, FIR fame Kavita Kaushik, comedian Balraj Sayal, and choreographer Dharmesh Yelende being in talks to participate in the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.



We have now learned that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee has been approached to participate in the show.



Pooja makes a perfect contender for KKK, as she won Roadies Season 8 and is also a national-level swimmer.



We buzzed Pooja, but she remained unavailable for a comment.



Apparently, Pooja has also been approached for Bigg Boss 13.



KKK 10 will be shot in Bulgaria. Host Rohit Shetty and contestants are expected to fly out in the beginning of July.