Pooja Banerjee to play grey shade in 'Har Mard ka Dard'

24 Apr 2017 06:00 PM

Television actress Pooja Banerjee will be seen playing a negative role in the on-going sitcom "Har Mard Ka Dard". She says the role might take out the best from her as an actress.

"I like the role It is naughty, funny, witty so I got intrigued about this Apsara character... The talks are still going on with the makers of the show. If the look is finalised then I might start shooting soon," Pooja said in a statement.

Pooja has been roped in to play the character of Apsara as a dark character in the Life OK show. This will be the first time when her fans will see her playing a negative character.

"I liked the character because it's funny and I haven't done anything comic after my show 'Ek Doosre se karte hai Pyaar Hum'. I was wanting to do either a comic or a grey shade on television and here I was getting both the options together. So fingers crossed. It might take out the best from me as an actress," she said.

(Source: IANS)

