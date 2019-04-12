News

Pooja Banerjee wins BEST Female Player of BCL Award!

12 Apr 2019 07:25 PM
MUMBAI: The participants of Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's MTV BCL Season 4 have geared up to perform their best, and the excitement is almost palpable.  

Parth Samthaan, Aasiya Kazi, Anjum Fakih, Kunal Pandit, Benafsha Soonawalla, Hiten Tejwani, Krystle D’souza, Karishma Tanna, Vikas Gupta, Gavie Chahal, and Gulshan Nain, and many other celebrities come together to participate and celebrate the spirit of cricket.

Pooja Banerjee too participated and is already being lauded for being a talented sportswoman. She has been won the Best Female Player of the Tournament Award!

We contacted Pooja to know more about her excitement to be a part of BCL. She averred, ‘It’s a little break from acting, as we are shooting continuously. Also, we get to meet fellow actors of the fraternity, be ourselves, and not live a character on-screen. So it is fun and I am really excited!’
