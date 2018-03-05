Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor in a steady their relationship; reveal all the details

Mumbai: She is a quintessential Page 3 diva whose life is nothing but an open book. He is a charismatic entrepreneur, away from the dazzling media but enigmatic enough to catch some limelight.

Pooja Bedi’s life has always been in the spotlight. Be it her professional or personal life, Bedi has never kept things under wraps. And looks like 2018 has added a new chapter in her life, which has the ability to become a quintessential film narrative.

Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor both studied in the same school - The Lawrence School Sanawar, where the latter was three years ahead of her batch. Despite having many mutual friends, the duo never interacted much. It was their alumni WhatsApp group that played the cupid. “He is based in Goa and was opening a restaurant there. When he posted that on our group, I replied to him that I will surely visit his restaurant. I visited Goa last year. I’ve a home in Goa, which made it easier for me to stay over there longer.” Pooja shares.

While discussing about the Goa-based Maneck, Pooja talks about him, “There’s incredible comfort and similarity with him. There’s effortless mingling in each other’s lives. He is a wonderful human being. I’ve been in multiple relationships in the past, so I’ve learnt what is important and what is not. With Maneck, I can’t find one thing about him…his personality and his way of being, that I feel is not in synergy with the way I feel and I would not like to be a part of my life. He is a very decent and honest man… just like how Parsi’s are. It’s so wonderful to meet and get to know him. “

After their meeting last year, the duo started dating. They are in a relationship since four months now. “It’s not a traditional role based relationship. My life feels incredible, balanced and content. I’m really enjoying my time with him,” Bedi reveals.

Pooja, who has two kids – 20 years old Aliyah and 18 years old Omar, has already introduced her guy to her kids. “They get along fabulously. He is such a person who can get along with anyone. He cooks very well. Just the other day he cooked a bowl of hummus for Aliyah. She went crazy about it.”

The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander star doesn’t wish to rush things for the sake of it. “I’m just going with the flow,” she says.

Contractor, 50, was last in the news due to his ex-wife Yellow Mehra’s closeness with film star Arbaaz Khan. Maneck is currently in Mumbai getting to know Pooja and her family better.

“Our relationship is all about love and caring. Pooja is a generous, caring and grounded person. We never seem to get enough of each other. We are together 24 X 7,” he utters.

Ask him what quality of Pooja he loves the most, he quickly reverts, “It’s the synergy and the energy. There’s a right spark in her eyes, they keep the spirit alive.”

A couple who finds solace in each other’s company make a beautiful pair. TellyChakkar wishes the duo a blissful life ahead.