Pooja to behave like a child in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela

Here we are back with yet another update from Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela!

The Rajshri Production show will soon witness a major change in its storyline to up the rating charts.

As per the latest development, after meeting with a major accident, Pooja will lose her mental balance and would start behaving like a young child.

Yes, she would talk and act like child!

The track would showcase some funny sequences where she will give nicknames to Surbhi and Neelima. She will call Surbhi a bandariya and Neelima a bhuri billi.

Not only that, she will make Neelima kneel down, will sit on her back and will demand a ride (horse ride)!

Later, Pooja will start playing with a scissor which will leave everyone worried thinking that she will hurt someone.

While all of this sounds quite funny, Pooja will start becoming violent and will keep everyone on their toes. Seeing

Pooja’s condition, the family will ask Naren to drop the idea of marrying her. However, Naren will maintain his stance.

Yesterday, we also reported about the family deciding to send Pooja to mental asylum. Pooja (Sheen Dass) will overhear the conversion and hide in a water well and her half-sister Naina (Gulki Joshi), who has come to seek revenge, will put on the tap of water-well leaving her to drown. However, Naren (Akshay Mhatre) will reach in the nick of time thereby saving her.

How will Naren manage to cure Pooja? Will Naren and Pooja get married?