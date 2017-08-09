Celebration time in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions).

In midst of a high voltage drama, viewers will witness happy moments with Pooja celebrating the auspicious festival of Teej.

Teej is the festival which falls in the month of Shravana dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati.

In the current track, Pooja (Sheen Dass) and Naren (Akshay Mhatre) have been facing tough times with the family going bankrupt.

Now, according to our sources, Pooja who has dosh (fault in her stars) in her kundali will observe Teej rituals for Naren’s betterment and safe future.

Will Pooja’s effort solve all her worries?

We buzzed the actors but they remained unavailable to comment.