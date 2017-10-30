Pooja to face Naren’s wrath in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela!

The hatred drama in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions) is keeping the viewers hooked on to some very edgy hatred-filled tracks these days.

The audience is well aware that Pooja is (Sheen Das) determined to win over Naren (Akshay Mhatre), so much so that she is willing to put her feelings to test by the man. Now, if you think that a little bit of drama and sobbing would make Naren go weak in his knees, you’re in for a surprise as the audience will witness Naren’s worst!

Soon, Naren will throw a love challenge at Pooja a day prior to her birthday and if she wins, the former will give her a red rose.

As Pooja wakes up on her birthday the next day, she will be shell shocked to learn about Naren’s decision to get engaged to Surbhi. However, Pooja is a strong woman and asks him to test her love.

And this is when Naren will inform her that he will keep an eye on her and if she finds her to be a gold digger he will throw a hefty sum at her post which she will have to leave him. On winning she will get a rose as his token of love.

A source confirmed with us that Pooja will win the challenge thrown at her.

What will Naren do next? Let’s wait and watch!