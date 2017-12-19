Hot Downloads

Pooja faking childlike behaviour in Piyaa Albela

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Dec 2017 04:37 PM

We are back with another exciting update from Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela!

The Rajshri Production’s show is keeping viewers glued to their TV screens with interesting plots every time. At present audiences are enjoying watching cute Pooja (Sheen Dass) who has become a child and Naren (Akshay Mhatre) has been taking care of her like a kid.

Now, Tellychakkar has a shocking update from the show!

According to our sources, in the coming episodes, it will be revealed that Pooja has been faking to be childlike in front of Naren and the family. Her motive behind this behaviour is to find out her enemies in the Vyas mansion.

How will Naren react after knowing the truth? Will Pooja succeed in her plans?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!





