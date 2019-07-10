News

Pooja Ghai gets married for the second time, check out the adorable photo

MUMBAI: Television actress Pooja Ghai is in a happy phase. The actress tied the knot with the love of her life. She tied the knot with long time partner Nowshir Engineer. The actress-turned-entrepreneur took to social media and shared a happy picture from her wedding ceremony.

The actress, who is known for the role of Suhasi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, shared a picture wherein she can be seen with her hubby, brother, son and mom. She also wrote a cute caption. She wrote, “My pillars of strength, all in one frame..! My Mommy, My Cookie, My Brother, My Didi & My Nowshoo.”

Nowshir is an entrepreneur. Pooja and Nowshir have been going strong and the couple has also taken quite a few vacations with the former’s son Raaj.

Pooja was earlier married to Niraj Rawal, and the couple has a son named Raaj. However, their marriage did not last. 

