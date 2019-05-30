Pooja Gor to join Ruslaan Mumtaz in Babes and Bitches

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on the digital world.

We already reported about Ruslaan Mumtaz and Donna Munshi bagging an upcoming web series by Falaq Entertainments and Butterfly Productions titled Babes and Bitches

(Read here: Ruslaan Mumtaz roped in for Falak Entertainment and Butterfly Productions' next?; Donna Munshi joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Babes and Bitches).



Now, the latest update is that popular television actress Pooja Gor has been finalized to play the lead role in the show. The project will be written by Sandeep Roy and Madhulita Das and directed by Hanish Lamba.



A source close to the project revealed that Pooja will play the character of Pam in the web-series.



We couldn’t connect with Pooja for her comment.



