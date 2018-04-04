Pooja Gor to turn cop for Salman Khan’s next on Sony TV

Mumbai: Here’s another breaking from the desk of TellyChakkar!

Our hearts are already double with excitement on the news of the Dabangg dude, Salman Khan now spreading his wings in the television space as a producer. According to news reports, the honcho is in the process of producing a show titled as 'Gama Pehalwan’ for Star Plus.

And as per the latest news by our trusted informants, Bhaijaan is in plans to roll out another show for Sony TV.

This project will be a cop based show and will be a part of the SET Originals. TellyChakkar was the first one to bring to its readers that talented thespian Mukul Dev will play the male lead in series as a cop. And now, the latest news we hear is that the striking beauty with brains Pooja Gor will make her comeback on small screen after a long hiatus.

Off late, Pooja has explored digital space where she featured in few videos produced by Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT). The actress is still remembered for her stint in Star Plus’ Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya (Spellbound Productions and Walkwater Media Ltd. )

Pooja will don the grab of a cop in the series by Salman.

We reached out to Pooja but she remained unavailable to comment.

The team will shoot a pilot next month (May).

