Time to share a good news with our lovely readers!!!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pooja Joshi is the new mommy in town.

Joshi, who is married to Manish Arora, delivered a baby girl last night (11th October) in Mumbai.

The little one has been named as Ridhima.

The mother and the baby are doing absolutely fine.

When TellyChakkar.com spoke to Pooja, she shared with us, “We are blessed with a beautiful baby girl. It’s a great feeling that can’t be expressed in words.”

TellyChakkar.com wishes Pooja and Manish hearty congratulations and lots of best wishes for the new born.

Keep reading this space for more updates.