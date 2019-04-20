News

Pooja Katurde to enter Bhakarwadi

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
20 Apr 2019 12:35 PM

Sab TV's Bhakarwadi is gaining a lot of attention from the audiences.

The makers are not leaving any stones unturned to entertain the audiences.

TellyChakkar.com recently updated exclusively about Vindya Tiwari entering Bhakharwadi.

Now, we have learned that Pooja Katurde will also join the cast of Bhakharwadi and will have interesting role to play.

A source close to the project said, "Pooja will play the role of Abhishek's childhood fried. Her entry will be quite interesting to watch out for".

Pooja has worked in Marathi entertainment industry.

We couldn't reach out to Pooja for a confirmation.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates

Tags > Pooja Katurde, Bhakarwadi, Vindya Tiwari, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dance to Li’l Champ...

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dance to Li’l Champ Swaransh’s tunes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh

past seven days