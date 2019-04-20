Pooja Katurde to enter Bhakarwadi

Sab TV's Bhakarwadi is gaining a lot of attention from the audiences.

The makers are not leaving any stones unturned to entertain the audiences.

TellyChakkar.com recently updated exclusively about Vindya Tiwari entering Bhakharwadi.

Now, we have learned that Pooja Katurde will also join the cast of Bhakharwadi and will have interesting role to play.

A source close to the project said, "Pooja will play the role of Abhishek's childhood fried. Her entry will be quite interesting to watch out for".

Pooja has worked in Marathi entertainment industry.

We couldn't reach out to Pooja for a confirmation.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates