Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela will once again bring forth a dramatic turn which will shatter both, Pooja (Sheen Dass) and Naren (Akshay Mhatre).

As seen, Naren has realised that Pooja loves him unconditionally and he has decided to mend his relationship with her. But just when he was turning optimistic, Pooja gives another shocker to Naren in the form of divorce papers.

Now, devastated by Pooja’s act, he will assume that she behaved well earlier to win his confidence and love only to shatter him later. He will consume excess alcohol due to the depression and his mother, Supriya (Jyoti Gauba) will try to pacify him. Being a mother, she will wish best for her son and will advise him to win Pooja back into his life. However, an agitated Naren will decide to get married to Surbhi (Ritu Chauhan).

A source from the sets informs, “Naren is unaware that Rahul and Surbhi are plotting against him. While this is what Naren will go through, Pooja will try to lure Mr. Kapoor so that she can save Naren from the viscious planning and plotting to destroy him. However, Rahul (Ankit Vyas) will reach there and will warn Pooja to mind her actions.”

Also, since Naren has decided to get married to Surbhi, Piyaa Albela will witness the commencement of wedding festivities where Pooja will be an active part of it. She will also promise to dance her best in Naren and Surbhi’s wedding.

Isn’t this sequence loosely similar to the marriage sequence from Bollywood movie, Tanu Weds Manu Returns?

Well, we do not know if the story will eventually shape up like the movie but we cannot wait to see the Pooja’s dance and Naren’s reactions...

