Rajshri Production’s Piyaa Albela is leaving no stone unturned to surprise the viewers with unlimited dose of twists and turns.

We hear, once again Pooja (Sheen Dass) will come in as a saviour for her better half, Naren (Akshay Mhatre).

As we saw in the last episode, Rahul had again played a dirty game by calling Naren in the jungle. He had sent three girls in the disguise of sardar to knock him down.

Now, in the coming episode, the girls will manage to injure Naren and lock him inside a box. Later, they will dig the box so that no one can locate him.

However, Pooja, who would be in search of Naren, will land up at the same spot and find Naren’s earring over there. She would sense something fishy and realize that there is some pit.

After the search, she will be shocked to find Naren in an unconscious state inside the box. She will save his life by mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and then will go to search water for him. As luck would have it, Surbhi will reach the spot and take Naren along with her to prove that she really cares for him.

Will Naren ever know who actually saved him?