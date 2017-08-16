Good news coming your way!!!

A beautiful princess has just stepped in the lives of Tinsel Town’s lovely couple Pooja Sharma and Pushkar Pandiit.

Yes, Pooja has delivered a baby girl today morning (16 August) in Mumbai. The couple is overjoyed with the happiness arrived as they always wished to have a daughter.

Pooja and Pushkar had fell in love on the sets of Star Plus’ daily Tu Mera Hero and later tied the knot.

When we contacted Pooja, she happily shared with us, “The baby and I are doing fine. We always wanted to have a baby girl so it’s like a cherry on cake for us. Pushkar is overjoyed at this moment.”

Pushkar too shared his excitement with us and said, “It’s such an amazing feeling. It feels like life has completely changed. I am getting a lot of calls from everyone and we are extremely happy. Everyone used to tell us that it would be a boy for us but we always wanted to have a baby girl. We became so happy to hear the news about the arrival of our baby girl. She is fair and beautiful. A star is born! She looks like Pooja now and her eyes are like me. Pooja and I are fighting over it (chuckles).”

Hearty congratulations to the couple and lots of love and best wishes to the newborn!