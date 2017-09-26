Lovely couple Pooja Sharma and Pushkar Pandiit are on cloud 9 these days!

Pooja delivered a cute baby girl on the 16 August in Mumbai and the couple was more than happy to welcome their little princess as they wanted to become parents of a baby girl.

Pooja and Pushkar also shared their happiness in a conversation with TellyChakkar.com.

The newest mommy in town, Pooja has revealed the first picture of her little one on her Instagram profile where she has also revealed the name of the baby.

The couple has named the baby Viyana.

We tried to get in touch with Pooja but she remained unavailable.

Take a look at her Insta post!

My whole life I knew that I wanted children and that moment is finally here. My mind is blown away by this bundle of joy and I can't thank god enough for this perfect blessing! Dearest Viyana, Welcome to this wonderful world my darling girl. You are so very loved A post shared by pooja sharma (@realpooja) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

So cute. Isn't it?