Which love triangle is more appealing to watch?
Lovely couple Pooja Sharma and Pushkar Pandiit are on cloud 9 these days!
Pooja delivered a cute baby girl on the 16 August in Mumbai and the couple was more than happy to welcome their little princess as they wanted to become parents of a baby girl.
Pooja and Pushkar also shared their happiness in a conversation with TellyChakkar.com.
The newest mommy in town, Pooja has revealed the first picture of her little one on her Instagram profile where she has also revealed the name of the baby.
The couple has named the baby Viyana.
We tried to get in touch with Pooja but she remained unavailable.
Take a look at her Insta post!
So cute. Isn't it?
Add new comment