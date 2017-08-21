Lovely actress Pooja Singh, who was recently seen on Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) is all set to tie the knot by the end of this year.

Pooja and Kapil Chhattani who is a software engineer by profession have been dating since 8 years and the duo is set to tie the knot in the month of December this year.

Yeah, we hear that Pooja and Kapil will take the nuptial vows on the 5 December at Pooja’s hometown Jamshedpur and their reception will happen on 6 December.

When we contacted, an elated Pooja told us, “We are busy with the wedding shopping these days and deciding upon what are we going to wear for the sangeet and mehendi. My Mom is here with me in Mumbai, helping me out with the wedding shopping.”

She further added, “It’s going to be a private affair. I would love to have some of my friends from my Diya Aur Baati Hum team to be there but since they all will be occupied with their shooting schedules and my hometown is far away from Mumbai, I think it would be difficult for them to join. So I will throw a party for them in Mumbai once I am back.”

After Dil Se Dil Tak, Pooja is looking forward to have some interesting opportunities to come her way and she shared with us, “I am ready to take up good projects at the moment if something interesting comes my way.”

Pooja’s beau Kapil is settled in Canada so we questioned Pooja about her plans to settle down post marriage. She revealed, “I will settle in Mumbai only after marriage because my industry is here and I wish to continue working post marriage. I will keep visiting Canada whenever I will get some break from my work here. I am looking out for good projects and I will settle down in Mumbai if I will find something interesting.”

Tellychakkar.com wishes Pooja and Kapil a blissful marriage life ahead.