Pooja Singh to replace Garima Jain in Colors' Shakti

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
16 Mar 2018 03:32 PM

Mumbai: TellyChakkar was the first one to report about actress Garima Jain quitting Colors' popular daily Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

And as promised, her we are bringing to you the latest developments on the show.

Our source informs us that actress Pooja Singh who has been seen in popular shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Dil Se Dil Tak among others, has been roped in to step into the shoes of Raavi, which was essayed by Garima.

Pooja is currently seen on SAB TV's Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri and has already started shooting for her new venture.

Pooja confirmed the news with us.

TellyChakkar wishes Pooja all the best for her stint in Shakti.

