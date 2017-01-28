Pooja Verma ‘thrives’ in the company of Reema Lagoo on the sets of Naamkarann

Pooja Verma who essays the role of the ‘chhoti bahu’ of Dayawanti Mehta house in Star Plus’ Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) shares a ‘hot and cold’ relationship with her on-screen saas, played by seasoned actress Reema Lagoo in the show.

However, Pooja has learnt a lot from the experienced actress and also shares a great rapport with Reema Lagoo off the screen!!

Says Pooja, “I have grown up watching Reemaji’s big blockbuster movies like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Aapke Hai Koun etc. It is a wonderful experience to work with Reemaji.”

For Pooja, watching the senior actress shooting for her scenes is in itself a great learning curve. “I learn a lot from her when she is performing her scenes with so much ease. She’s a treat to work with.”

On Reemaji’s helpful nature and off-screen bonding, Pooja avers, “She is very helpful. My character of Hetal shivers before her saas in the show, but thankfully I have shared a very good rapport with her off it. She treats me like her daughter and a friend. We laugh together, make fun and enjoy every moment on the set. In fact, we share similar taste when it comes to eating chatpata and spicy food. So it’s like a happy family with her when it comes to laugh, play, work and sharing food.”

Here’s ‘three cheers’ to this adorable friendship!!