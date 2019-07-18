News

Pooran Kiri joins the cast of &TV’s Shaadi Ke Siyape 2

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
18 Jul 2019 05:18 PM

MUMBAI: Shaadi Ke Siyape which telecast earlier this year o &TV will soon make a comeback once again on television.

The first season was a light-hearted comedy on the Indian wedding scenario and featured Mishkat Varma, Sheen Dass, Bhavya Gandhi, Rahul Singh playing central roles. Produced by Full House Media, the second season will have a different take on weddings with a new cast.

As per the latest developments, Pooran Kiri who has done a host of episodic shows such as Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol among others will be seen as a pivotal cast of the show. According to our sources, he will play the girl’s father and will be a grey shaded character.

We tried reaching out to Pooran for a comment but he remained unavailable.

Keep reading this space for more news and gossips from the world of Television!

Tags > Shaadi Ke Siyape, &TV, Pooran Kiri, Mishkat Varma, Sheen Dass, Bhavya Gandhi, Rahul Sinh, world of television, Television,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Manish Naggdev
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

past seven days