Pooran Kiri joins the cast of &TV’s Shaadi Ke Siyape 2

MUMBAI: Shaadi Ke Siyape which telecast earlier this year o &TV will soon make a comeback once again on television.



The first season was a light-hearted comedy on the Indian wedding scenario and featured Mishkat Varma, Sheen Dass, Bhavya Gandhi, Rahul Singh playing central roles. Produced by Full House Media, the second season will have a different take on weddings with a new cast.



As per the latest developments, Pooran Kiri who has done a host of episodic shows such as Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol among others will be seen as a pivotal cast of the show. According to our sources, he will play the girl’s father and will be a grey shaded character.



We tried reaching out to Pooran for a comment but he remained unavailable.



