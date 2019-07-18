Pooran Kiri joins the cast of &TV’s Shaadi Ke Siyape 2

MUMBAI: Shaadi Ke Siyape which telecast earlier this year o &TV will soon make a comeback once again on television.
The first season was a light-hearted comedy on the Indian wedding scenario and featured Mishkat Varma, Sheen Dass, Bhavya Gandhi, Rahul Singh playing central roles. Produced by Full House Media, the second season will have a different take on weddings with a new cast.
As per the latest developments, Pooran Kiri who has done a host of episodic shows such as Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol among others will be seen as a pivotal cast of the show. According to our sources, he will play the girl’s father and will be a grey shaded character.
We tried reaching out to Pooran for a comment but he remained unavailable.
Keep reading this space for more news and gossips from the world of Television!
Who aced the bridal look in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?
Add new comment