Poorti Arya roped in for Ullu App’s Size Matters

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has already reported about Ullu App's upcoming web-series titled Size Matters. Khatija Iqbal and Riju Biswas are playing the lead roles (Read here: Khatija (Katie) Iqbal bags Ullu App's web series, tentatively titled Being Virgin; Khatija Iqbal and Riju Biswas's web-series on Ullu App gets a new title).



The series was earlier titled Being Virgin. It will start streaming by mid-August and is produced by Ullu App's CEO Vibhu Agarwal.



Size Matters is the story about a virgin named Manpreet, played by Khatija Iqbal. She marries Aakash, played by Riju Biswas. It is an arranged set-up, and on the wedding night, Manpreet comes to know that she was tricked by Aakash. She is confused, dejected, and heartbroken after the incident. The series is about her journey and how she finds the happiness in the end.



A source close to the project told us, 'Poorti Arya will be seen playing the role of Manpreet's close friend Karishma.'



When contacted, Poorti confirmed the news and said, 'I am playing the role of a journalist who is quite manipulative and dominating.'



For the uninitiated, Khatija was earlier known as Katie Iqbal and was a part of Ragini MMS: Returns, Namaste England, and Jamai Raja. Riju, who is a Bengali actor, has done several Bengali TV serials like Checkmate, Tomay Amay Mile, and Bou Kotha Kao.



Poorti is a model and TV actress. She has been seen in Life Sahi Hai, Battisi, Internet Wala Love, and Singhasan. She also played the character of Renu in Bollywood film Jalebi.