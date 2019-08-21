Popatlal and Abdul’s plan backfires in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported that Sonu, who was away to pursue her further studies, will soon return on SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.



In the upcoming track, Bhide is very excited to meet Sonu, who is currently in Ratnagiri. Both Madhavi and Bhide are all set to leave for Ratnagiri to pick up their daughter, but little do they know that Sonu is already on her way home to Gokuldham Society. In fact, she wants to surprise them by showing up without their knowledge and given Tapu Sena the task of keeping her parents from leaving Gokuldham. It is a seemingly impossible task, but Tapu Sena has accepted Sonu’s challenge.



Tapu Sena tries every trick possible to keep their promise to Sonu and attempts to stall Bhide. But Bhide finds a way around almost all their excuses to hold them back, and Tapu Sena is failing at every attempt. They even try to scare Bhide with the fear of floods but in vain.



Later, even Popatlal and Abdul, who know the secret, join hands in trying to stop them from heading to Ratnagiri. They tell him that someone from BMC is coming to Gokuldham for inspection. However, Bhide replies saying that it very unprofessional as they haven’t sent any letter or called him before visiting the society.



This plan of Popatlal and Abdul also fails!



Will Gokuldham society members manage to stop Bhide and Madhavi? Will Tapu succeed in stalling Bhide from traveling to Ratnagiri until Sonu arrives at Gokuldham Society? Find out in the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at 8:30 PM on SAB TV.