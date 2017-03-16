Popatlal’s Holi fiasco in Taarak Mehta…

Problems never seem to end in Popatlal’s life in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

The forever bachelor Popatlal, played by Shyam Pathak, will have a horrifying Holi this Year.

As we know, Popatlal, who has been excited about the arrival of Holi festival and had asked everyone to enjoy it in Gokuldham society, will face the biggest blunder.

Before heading out to play Holi, Popatlal will watch in news that someone faced side effects of Holi colours and had heavy hair loss and the colour didn’t go away from the body easily.

After watching the news, Popatlal will get a call for marriage proposal and will hence decide not to celebrate the festival to avoid any side effects.

Later, when everyone will gather to play Holi, Gokuldham society members will search for Popatlal. Seeing him missing, everyone will plan to visit his place. However, Popatlal will hide in the terrace to evade playing Holi.

Will Gokuldham society members manage to chase Popatlal and convince him to play Holi?

We buzzed Shayam but he remained unreachable for a comment.