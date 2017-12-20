Popular Bengali actress Sweta Bhattacharya to make her hindi TV debut with Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki

Star Bharat is all set to launch their upcoming family comedy show Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki staring Vishal Vashitha. The show which is going to be the remake of popular Bengali television show Bhojo Gobindo will mark the debut of the popular Bengali television actress Sweta Bhattacharya. Sweta will be seen playing the character of Dali, a rich and spoilt granddaughter in the show



The elated actress Sweta said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki. I chose to be a part of this show because of its unique storyline and narration. When the makers narrated the story to me, I just couldn’t bring myself to say no to it. I am going to play the most challenging character on the show. I hope that my fans love my efforts that I have put in the show.”



Daali is definitely a difficult character to play, but we’re sure Shweta will do complete justice to it.

