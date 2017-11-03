Here is another update for the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla's Dadagiri!

Well, the forthcoming episode of the quiz show will see some of the young talented singers of Bengal as participants.

Iman Chakraborty, Shovan Ganguly and Saptak Bhattacharjee are some of the popular crooners who will battle it out in the coming episode.

So, get ready for the show.

Hosted by Sourav Ganguly, it will be aired on 4 November at 9.30 pm.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.