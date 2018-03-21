Porus’ actor Sunny Ghanshani aces the art of shooting with one eye

Behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances is a sign of a good actor. Many a times we have heard actors talk about giving their eyeteeth for a dream role, but Sunny Ghanshani, who plays Philip in Sony Entertainment Television’s historical show 'Porus', seems to have taken the adage a bit too literally. The actor plays a one-eyed character on the show and so, has to shoot with his right eye shut with prosthetic. Not an easy task, considering the fact that TV actors tend to have long working hours.

Sunny tells us, “I am fortunate to associate with such a grand show. However, it would be a lie if I say that playing Philip is easy. Some days, I shoot for 16 hours at a stretch. To avoid hurting my eye, I regularly practice a few exercises every morning and after the shoot. After pack-up, I switch off all the lights in my vanity van and close my eyes for 15 minutes. It is also important for me to get proper sleep. The prosthetic patch can be irritating, especially when I am sweating, because I can’t open it to clean the sweat over my eye. Putting the prosthetic make-up consumes two hours.”

Keep up the good work Sunny!