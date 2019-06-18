Porus fame Raviz Thakur roped in for Star Plus’ Namah

MUMBAI: The talented actor Raviz Thakur, who rose to fame with Sony TV’s Porus, has bagged a new show.



Producer Ved Raj is working on his next big mythological project titled Namah for Star Plus.



According to our sources, Raviz has been locked to play the villain in the show. He will be seen portraying the character of Kalyug.



As per media reports Namah will star Gurpreet Singh the titular role of Lord Shiva. The show will also feature actors like Chhavi Pandey, Neha Nargam and Sara Khan in pivotal roles.



Initially, makers had locked Hatim fame Rajbeer Singh as Shiva, Charu Asopa as Goddess Laxmi and Marathi actress Reshma Shinde as Goddess Parvati.



However, as the project got postponed the actors took up other work and now makers have finalized whole new cast.



TellyChakkar will be back soon with further updates!