Porus hits a milestone of 100 Episodes!

14 Apr 2018 04:41 PM

Mumbai:India’s global television series, Porus has successfully scored a milestone by airing 100 episodes. Produced by Swastik Productions, the historical show was launched on 27 November and has redefined the television content and set new benchmark in script, narratives, artwork and visuals, production design, costumes, characterization and performances. The show that unfolds the untold story of the greatest conqueror of the world, Alexander and the most spirited defender of India, Porus set in 350 BC has gained immense appreciation for its unique storytelling, larger than life sets and scintillating performance by its actors. Porus has now successfully completed 100 episodes and the team celebrated this wonderful journey on the sets. The show’s stellar star cast includes Laksh as Porus, Rohit Purohit as Alexander, Rati Pandey as Anusuya, Aditya Redij as Bamini, Suhani Dhanki as Laachi, Praneet Bhatt as Darius, Vishal Patni as Farus, Amandeep Singh as Shivdutt, Chirag Jani as Darsyu amongst others, who’ve made Porus a grand success with their power-packed performance. 

Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the team!

