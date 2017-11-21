Singer-composer, Mukul Puri is on a musical high these days. The talented musician got his big break on TV with Beyhadh on Sony TV and his work was acclaimed so much that people could not stop mouthing his composition!

After Beyhadh, Puri went on to compose an original album for another show on the channel, Ek Deewana Tha and his original score, Deewangi Teri from the album has struck chords with the audience already.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Puri has also signed two more shows as a composer.

The artist has been signed on for creating an addictive track for yet another show starring Jennifer Winget titled, Adhura Alvida. The show is helmed under the same banner as that of Beyhadh, Cinevistaas Ltd. and will air on Colors.

As per our information, the track will be along the lines of the company’s former show and will have elements of melancholy and romance.

Apart from the Colors’ show, Puri will also compose a Sufi single for Zee TV’s next, Ishq Pakeezah.

TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news of the upcoming show. Adding another development to this, a little birdy close to the show informed that the song will be an intense one as that of Rashke Qamar. We buzzed Puri to confirm the developments but he did not affirm nor refute any progress on Adhura Alvida.

However, on Jennifer doing the show, he commented, “She’s a vivacious personality. It is going to be a challenge for me to compose for such a versatile actress.”

Nonetheless, Puri confirmed his involvement with Creative Eyes’ Ishq Pakeezah. He also revealed that a version of his single on Deewangi Teri will be rolled out by the end of the week.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more such exclusive stories.