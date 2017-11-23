Post a big showdown, the next captain of Bigg Boss 11 is…

Yesterday, the Bigg Boss house saw the notorious luxury budget task which was all about allegations. Now after the infamous 'BB Ki Adaalat' task, the inmates are headed to elect the next captain of the house.

We have learned that so as to elect the next captain of the house, the contestants will have to one-by-one blacken a contender’s pluckcard.

We all know that nothing happens in the infamy house sans drama and during the process of election, a massive showdown will take place in the glass-walled house.

Puneesh will backstab Akash and the latter will create havoc in the episode. Consequently, the Puneesh-Akash camaraderie will be on the verge of succumbing. Akash’s meltdown will have no altercations on the housemates since he was not elected as a captain.

However, the contender who has one the challenge is none other than the deserving, Hiten Tejwani. This means that Hiten will be immune for another week in the show.

Now what new drama will Hiten’s captaincy bring in the house is something that the viewers will have to look forward to.

