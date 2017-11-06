TellyChakkar has a breaking news that will leave all the Priyank fans elated. After doing three back to back reality shows we have heard that Sharma will now be judging his fourth reality show.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Glambirds Entertainment is soon going to bring their next season of Mr. & Ms. Delhi NCR 2018. A credible source confirmed the story explaining that the show is supposed to be a modeling reality show. “It will be just on the lines of India’s Next Top Model.”

Though the show is for the Delhites, it will be telecast on a popular GEC. The makers are in talks with MTV for airing the series. The show will be an 8 episodic series walking through the lives of models. The auditions for the show will start from 22 December, while the shooting will commence from January.

The makers, Jagnoor Aneja and Varun Jhambh have signed big names to come together on the judging panel. Post Bigg Boss, Priyank Sharma will don the hat of a judge. Along with Priyank, Rannvijay Singha, Ankit Bathla and Angad Hasija will be the judges.

Rashi Rao, Miss Earth India 2016 will also be a panelist for the grand finale.

Jugnoor Aneja who was part of various MTV shows like Love School, along with producing will also be hosting the show.

“It is an interesting concept, we have been producing this show for seven years and this time we are just raising the bar,” an elated Aneja commented when we buzzed him.

Sounds like an interesting panel! Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates.