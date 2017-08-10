Television serials are so full of twists and dramas!

&TV’s popular drama ‘Santoshi Maa’ (Rashami Sharma Productions) will soon witness new twists and entries. In the pngoing episodes, viewers have witnessed Trishna, the twin sister of Devi Paulami (Debina Bonnerjee) dies, and now a new entry is now expected in the show.

The high voltage drama will see Ankit Arora as a new antagonist. Ankit was last seen in Life OK’s Chandrakanta, Arora and has earlier been a part of many mythological & fantasy shows.

Ankit will be playing Devi Paulami’s brother. Paulami who’ll be upset with her sister’s death and her father’s imprisonment, will seek help from her brother. That’s when the brother and sister duo will team up for a revenge drama from Santoshi.

According to our little birdie, “Ankit will be seen in a negative role and will be paired opposite Ratan Rajputh. He’ll create trouble in the paradise of Santoshi and Dhairya (Ayaz Ahemed).”

When we contacted, Ankit to know more about the development he said, “Things are in a very nascent stage, I can’t comment anything about it as of now.”

Unlike his previous shows, Ankit won’t be seen in dramatic costume; instead his character will have a contemporary fashion style.

If things fall in place, he will enter the show in the coming days.

Interestingly, Ankit and Debinaa have played Laxman and Sita in their previous show NDTV Imagine’s Ramayan (Sagar Arts) and now again they’ll play evil siblings.

Stay tuned to this space for further development.