Post a dare-devil stunt, Producer Gul Khan applauds Team Ishqbaaaz!

Shoot-outs and stunts may seem a little low-key by modern, post-CG standards, but they merely add to the film or TV show’s veneer of realism. Stunt work is dangerous regardless of whether you work in movie, television or within a live stunt show.

Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) on Star Plus is a marriage of drama and romance. And now, its producer Gul Khan will add a flavour of action with this stunt based sequence.

Filming a sequence for the show where its male lead, Nakuul Mehta is shooting in a bus which is mid-air, suspended by ropes, Gul mentions how it is a team effort and that it requires such dedication and hardwork to put together just one sequence in an episode. She gives a special mention to the writers and the Production unit.

From writers sitting for hours n hours to crack a plot to the Production team to do this level of Production, and to the direction team to make it come alive, to actors who work with such dedication! How much of blood and sweat goes in Just 1 sequence of 1 episode ! Hats off to all of them for this level of hard work !!!! Proud to be part of such a team guys !!!! A post shared by Gul Khan (@gulenaghmakhan) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:32am PST

We completely agree and can see those efforts come alive on-screen spectacularly...Kudos Gul and team Ishqbaaaz!