Post Kaala Teeka, I wish to be part of relatable TV shows: Simran Pareenja

Zee TV’s superstitious drama Kaala Teeka (DJ's Creative Unit) is all set to bid adieu to its TV viewers on 14 April.

The lead actress Simran Pareenja, who played the role of Kali and post the leap as Pavitra, considers Kaala Teeka as a good break in her career.

In a chat with us, Simran shared, “I am happy that Kaala Teeka happened to me. After Bhagyalaxmi this show has given me all the recognition and confidence. I have enjoyed being part of it and have made some very good friends like Daljeet (Kaur) and Fenil (Umrigar). I have faced six leaps in the show. I am emotionally very attached to it and will surely miss shooting.”

She continued, “From playing a 20 years young girl to a mother, I have got a chance to explore as an actor. I learnt to speak in Bhojpuri and did lot of difficult stunts on my own. I will remember my Kaala Teeka phase till the rest of my life.”

When asked if she felt bad on the show ending, she said, “Every show has an expiry date so it’s fine with me. Already the storyline was getting dragged, so it’s better to end the show on a good note.”

Talking about her future projects, she added, “After Kaala Teeka I wish to part of shows which are real and relatable. The kind of shows which will send across a message to the viewers. It should be primarily female oriented with a good production house.”

Good luck Simran!