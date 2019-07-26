News

Post Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ekta Kapoor is all set to reboot Kahiin Toh Hoga

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: The trend of remakes is  happening in the field of Bollywood and seems like now the television industry is also following the same. After the success of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Bepanah Pyaar, Ekta Kapoor is planning to produce the robots of few more shows.

There is news doing the rounds that Ekta is planning to reboot her famous serial Kahiin Toh Hoga starring Rajeev Khandelwal-Aamna Sharif.  But the show won’t air on television but will stream on Alt Balaji.

As per media reports just like the original show, where the story revolved around two characters Kashish and Sujal and their ego clashes admit their love story.  The plot of the series will be quite similar to the original one, but the characters will be different this time.

The upcoming web series will revolve around two families who are business partners - 'Sufiyaan' & 'Imtiyaaz'who are successors of the families and will be shown as great friends. However, the lives will change post the entry of a girl named 'Kaaynaat'.

The makers have seemed to have found the female lead for the show already. As per sources, actress Hebah Patel who was last seen in Telugu film 24 Kisses has been roped in for the part. Whereas, the makers are still looking out for actors to play other important characters. Muzammil Desai will reportedly direct the show.

