Post marriage, it’s atyachar time for Nimki in Star Bharat’s show

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya has been a real underdog of the year. The show without much fanfare is doing well on the TRP charts. The series also had a quirky wedding sequence, which grabbed a lot of attention.

Now the show is all set to introduce dramatic turns in the plot line. According to the upcoming track, post her wedding Nimki (Bhumika Gurung) will have a sour welcome from her in-laws. From what we know about the plot, Nimki’s in-laws will give her a tough time. They were clearly not happy with Nimki and Babbu (Abhishek Singh)’s marriage but they had to do it under certain circumstances. However, post the wedding, they will ensure to make her life a living hell.



It all starts when Nimki is set to enter her in-laws house, no one is present their to welcome her. No one from the Singh family will welcome her. Not just this we have learned that in the future track, the in-laws will also keep her in their maid’s room. “The Singh family will do lot of atyachar on Nimki post the marriage,” a source revealed.



But will Nimki bow down in front of her in-laws? Or just like her persona she will give it back to them? For that you will have to wait and watch the upcoming episodes of the Zama Habib’s production.



