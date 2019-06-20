Post Naagin, Surbhi Jyoti to play Spider-Woman?

MUMBAI: Well, well, well!



Don’t get us wrong!



The very pretty Surbhi Jyoti has been ruling the television industry ever since her stint in Qubool Hai. She has also featured in a 4 Lions Films' web series named Tanhaiyan as Meera Kapoor, an emotionally vulnerable fashion designer. Subsequently, she starred in Star Plus' supernatural thriller Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai as Gitanjali Singh Shekhari.



She gained immense adoration for her portrayal as a naagin in Balaji Telefilms' Naagin 3, has confused her fans with her latest post on Instagram.



The actress, who loves travelling and had recently visited the beautiful locales of Switzerland, is just like all of us when it comes to packing bags.



Looking at Instagram post, it is evident that she too gets all confused and child-like before taking off on a vacation.



Take a look at the post in which she calls herself Spider-Woman!