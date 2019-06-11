Post Parul Chauhan and Mohena Singh now these actors quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television, and now the show is gearing up for a five year generation leap which as forced a lot of actors to bide adieu to the show.

Actors like Parul Chauhan, Mohena Singh, Deblina Chatterjee have already quit the show and the latest we hear is that Shreshth and Shubh Saxena, who played the roles of Luv and Kush respectively have also made an exit from the show.

The twin brothers confirmed the news as they shared a goodbye message on their Instagram handles and thanked the team of Yeh Rishta... for their unforgettable two and half years journey.

They shared a series of pictures and captioned it saying Thank You Rajan Sir, Team DKP & the YRKKH family. It was never a Reel family it is a Real Family for us. It Was an unforgettable journey of two & half year with only sweet memories & a lot of masti. A big thanks to Instagram family for your love & blessings.With full of respect apke Shresth & Shubh (Luv/Kush).

Shresth and Shubh played the roles of Surekha and Akhilesh's twin sons. On the show, the two shared a close bond with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's characters, Kartik and Naira.