Post Supriya's entry, team Mere Sai to shoot in Shirdi

26 Jan 2018 10:10 AM

Mumbai, 26 January 2018:Shooting at outdoor locations is apparently a thing now. In the past few months itself, we’ve seen shows going outside the country and shooting for an important track. All the big shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Shakti : Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki, have visited countries like Greece, Bangkok, Turkey and Thailand respectively. 

While everyone is piqued to go abroad, it seems the makers of Mere Sai are sticking to their roots.

The team of Mere Sai is heading to Shirdi for an upcoming track. Recently TellyChakkar reported about Supriya Pilgaonkar entering the daily series. Now, the latest we’ve heard is that the makers are contemplating to go ahead and shoot in Shirdi, the holy land of Sai Baba. The pious shrine of Sai Baba is an apt location since the series is based on the life of this enigmatic personality.

According to a source, it happened only after Supriya’s entry in the show. According to the grapevine, Supriya and the team wanted to do something different post her entry. “That is when the idea of heading to Shirdi was born,” a source claims. 

The creative team is apparently planning and discussing the possibility of the track that could be incorporated. The days are not yet decided but the team of Dashami Creations will soon jot down and finalize a date.

Won’t that be interesting to watch an interesting track of Sai in his own land – Shirdi? 

