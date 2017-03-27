‘Power fight’ between channels; Leenesh ‘Rudra’ Mattoo stays on in Ishqbaaaz

Actor Leenesh Mattoo has travelled places in terms of his popularity in the last few months!! His charm, aura, physique and style as Rudra Oberoi of Star Plus and 4 Lions Films’ popular show, Ishqbaaaz has indeed taken him to the pinnacle of success!!

The actor who got recognition through Suhani Si Ek Ladki has now gone on to become a popular household name, courtesy the huge success that Ishqbaaaz on the whole has generated.

Recently, news about him quitting Ishqbaaaz rocked the TV circuit, and of course his fans!!

However, we at Tellychakkar.com have dug out some valuable information with which we believe that Leenesh is not going anywhere from Ishqbaaaz.

But what exactly created this rumour? We have it for you right here...

Leenesh apparently bagged the lead role in Rashmi Sharma’s hospital drama for Colors, Savitri Devi College aur Hospital. And the actor who had of late been plagued with few creative differences wanted to grab the chance that came his way...

A credible source tells us, “When Leenesh talked about this to Star and also to the production house, they apparently decided to relieve him off his duties. Leenesh soon was serving his notice period when the unexpected happened. For some reason, the rival channel (Colors) did not want to take him in and he was notified of the same. And this ultimately resulted in Leenesh staying back to find more glory in Ishqbaaaz.”

But when we talked to a source very close to the actor, we were told that, “Star actually did not relieve Leenesh off duties, as they did not want their prime actor to move out and find greener pastures in a rival channel. Hence the thought of Leenesh quitting Ishqbaaaz ended then and there.”

Well, the irony here is that Colors ultimately roped in its own loyalist, Varun Kapoor to play the role. As we know, Varun has had a great association with Colors and also with Producer Rashmi Sharma on their earlier successful venture, Swaragini.

When contacted, Leenesh Mattoo simply refused to comment on the issue.

Our attempts to reach out to Producers Gul Khan and Rashmi Sharma were in vain.

We also tried reaching out to the concerned people in the channels but are yet to receive any revert.

Aww!! Whatever be the case, this very likely seems to be yet another ‘power fight’ between channels in holding strong to their ‘prized’ actor!!

In this case, we can say that both the actors have been lucky to hold on to the platforms (read here: broadcaster) that have shown them the path to success!!

For the Ishqbaaaz fans, you will see more of Rudra in Ishqbaaaz and its spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi.

And in the case of Varun, well, he will soon be back to Colors after Swaragini, in a brand new avatar...