Prachee Shah Paandya happy to make her digital debut with Eros Now’s Modi

MUMBAI: Talented actress and kathak dancer Prachee Shah Pandya has been doing great on the small and big screens.

Prachee, who is known for her stint in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Ek Shringaar - Swabhiman and was well-appreciated for her roles in films like ABCD 2, Judwaa 2, and Mulk, is making her digital debut with Eros Now’s upcoming original series Modi: Journey of a Common Man.

The 10-part original series is based on Narendra Modi’s life, starting at the age of 12 through his youth to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

It is directed by Bollywood filmmaker Umesh Shukla and written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand. The different phases of Modi’s life will be depicted by actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma, and Mahesh Thakur, and Prachee will be seen depicting Modi’s mother in his younger days.

On marking her debut on the digital platform, Prachee shared, ‘I think it is a great start in digital space to make a debut with a web-show like Modi. I play younger mother's role. For the first time, viewers will know more about his mother and her bond with Modi. The most amazing part was the entire shooting experience. The makers actually made it felt like we were in 1960s, and we shot in Vad Nagar, where Modi was born. Umesh Shukla has done a great job. The detailing in the series is incredible. I look forward doing more series and films in near future. I don’t wish to do monotonous roles on TV but will take up shows in which I have a meaty role to play.’

