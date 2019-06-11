Prachi accused of Rhea's murder in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya have not reunited yet, and their children are not getting along too.

In the upcoming episode, Prachi and Rhea are at the college picnic. Rhea plans to take advantage of this situation and create trouble for Prachi.

Rhea calls Prachi to the hilltop and instigates her by speaking against her parents. Prachi thus pushes Rhea.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s friend is recording everything, as per her plan.

Suddenly, Rhea goes missing. Prachi is accused of Rhea’s murder by the principal.

It will be interesting to see howAbhi and Pragya solve this problem when they are called to the picnic spot.