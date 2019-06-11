News

Prachi accused of Rhea's murder in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jun 2019 03:34 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya have not reunited yet, and their children are not getting along too.

In the upcoming episode, Prachi and Rhea are at the college picnic. Rhea plans to take advantage of this situation and create trouble for Prachi.

Rhea calls Prachi to the hilltop and instigates her by speaking against her parents. Prachi thus pushes Rhea.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s friend is recording everything, as per her plan.

Suddenly, Rhea goes missing. Prachi is accused of Rhea’s murder by the principal.

It will be interesting to see howAbhi and Pragya solve this problem when they are called to the picnic spot.

Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, Zee TV, Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler, Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Alert, Kumkum Bhagya Track, Kumkum Bhagya Storyline, Kumkum Bhagya Story Track, Kumkum Bhagya Update, Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, Kumkum Bhagya Full Episode, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aalesha
Aalesha
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Naura
Naura
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood

past seven days