Prachi and Rhea to learn the truth in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 03:24 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Pragya has finally managed to get Abhi hospitalized after he is critically injured in the accident.

Pragya recalls their love as she cheers Abhi up and begs him to wake up and meet his daughter Prachi.

The Mehra Family also arrives at the hospital after learning about Abhi’s accident.

The truth is soon revealed that Pragya has called Prachi to donate her blood to Abhi.

Prachi and Rhea learn about Abhi and Pragya’s relation. This is a big shocker for both of them.

It will be interesting to see if Prachi and Rhea accept their parents' relationship.

