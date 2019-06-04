News

Prachi and Rhea to unite Abhi and Pragya in Kumkum Bhagaya

04 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya have still not come together. Now, it seems like their children are going to help patch them up.

Abhi and Pragya's lives seem to take a new turn.

In the upcoming episode, Abhi refuses to accept Pragya. He tells Dasi that Pragya reminds him of his daughter Kiara, who died.

Abhi and Pragya decide to keep away from each other, but destiny seems to have other plans.

Destiny unites Abhi and Pragya through their children Prachi and Rhea.

Rhea and Prachi bring Abhi and Pragya together to resolve their enmity.

It will be interesting to see whether Rhea and Prachi succeed in doing so.

past seven days