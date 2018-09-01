News

Prachi Tehlan’s new photoshoot is internet’s new doze of cuteness

MUMBAI: Prachi Tehlan, an actress who looks ethereal in any look she dawns, has set the Instagram on fire with her new musically video. Giving us the glimpse of her fun side from a shoot, she makes it impossible for anyone to scroll down without liking the clip, while teasing us for wanting more. 

Being one of the most exceptional celebrities, who rose to fame in such a short time, Prachi is winning the hearts of her audience with her stellar sense of style and great acting skills. She was previously seen in Star Plus starrer Ikkyawan and Punjabi movie Arjan opposite Roshan Prince. Now she is working on one of the biggest projects of her career and is casted opposite to the Malayalam superstar Mammootty in Sajeev Pillai directorial Mamankam. The movie’s plot is set in the 17th century and is based on the medieval fair by the same name, which was celebrated every 12 years from 800 AD to 1755 AD.

Climbing up the success ladder in the entertainment industry that too all by herself, has actually made Prachi Tehlan, who she is today. 

Prachi recently got a photoshoot done and she seems to be taking the entertainment world by storm.Take a look:

 

What do you have to say about Prachi's latest photoshoot?

