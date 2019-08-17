Pradeep Kabra to enter 'Tenali Rama'

MUMBAI : Actor Pradeep Kabra, who his known for his comic villain roles in films such as "Settai" and "Dilwale", has been roped in for the TV show "Tenali Rama".

"The royalty of this show is something that attracts everyone and I am really looking forward to being a part of it as well. While mine will be a negative character, it will have a own unique and quirky mannerism, and will surely entertain the viewers. I have this image of playing negative roles and the good part is that people are appreciating my performances. I hope everyone enjoys watching me," Pradeep said.

"Tenali Rama" airs on Sony SAB.

(SOURCE : IANS)