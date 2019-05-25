Pradeep Kabra roped in for Colors’ Vish

MUMBAI: Noted Actor Pradeep Kabra, who has featured in various Bollywood films like Wanted, Simmba, Bang Bang, Dilwale, Dabangg 2 and many others, has been roped in for Colors’ upcoming show Vish.

Vish is a supernatural thriller drama produced by Peninsula Pictures. The show will feature Vishal Vashishtha, Debina Bonnerjee and Sana Maqbool Khan in the lead roles.

Sana will play female protagonist opposite Vishal while Debina will be seen as the antagonist.

Talking about Pradeep’s character, we have heard that Pradeep will play the role of Bhandari who happens to be a nastik. He will have thinking that money is everything. He will portray multiple shades in the show.

We could not get through the actor for his comment.

The show will launch on 3 June replacing Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara.